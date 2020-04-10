COVID19: See Naira Marley And Gbadamosi’s Letters of Apology To Gov. Sanwo-Olu, For Violating The Lockdown Order (PHOTOS)

Controversial Singer Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and former Lagos governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi, as instructed by a Lagos State Magistrate Court, have tendered apology letters to Lagos state governor, Sanwo-Olu for violating the social distancing order of the state.

They, in the company of yet-to-be named persons attended the house party organised by actress Funke Akindele’s husband, JJCSkillz, on Sunday April 5.

Naira Marley, Gbadamosi and his wife, Folashade, were arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrate Court on four count charges on Wednesday April 8 by the state government.

All charges charges against them were withdrawn on condition that they would apologise to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu.

They were instructed to sign an undertaking to obey all COVID-19 related regulations and compulsorily go on self-isolation for two weeks.

They have now submitted their apology letters to the state governor.

See Naira Marley’s letter below.

See Gbadamosi’s letter below.