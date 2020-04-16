0 comments

#COVID19: See PHOTOS Of NTA Staff Allegedly Brutalized By Soldiers In Ondo

by on April 16, 2020
 

A staff of the (NTA) Nigerian Television Authority Me. Jide Bello, has lamented on his Facebook page, after being allegedly brutalized by soldiers of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment in Akure, Ondo state during the patrol of Lockdown order issued by the state Government.

Me. Bell disclosed that the incident occurred at Ondo Road where the NTA and the Barracks are located, said all his plea stating he was on his way home from the office fell on deaf ears even after he presented his ID card. 

He hinted on suing the Nigerian Army and the Ondo State government for the alleged harassment, after subjecting himself to 14 days isolation. 

READ  #COVID19: Gov Obiano Asks Regime To Release N1bn To Anambra State To Prevent The Spread of Coronavirus

He wrote:

” My unfortunate experience tonight in the hands of Nigerian army along ondo road after the evening news at exactly 1950hrs in the name of curfew declared by Ondo state government led by Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu .

They asked for my identification in which I obliged but education is key in any field we belong, very unfortunate the military man could not understand what I mean by NTA and could not read anything from the I.D card but thank God for a superior officer that later intervened and begged me but am looking out to sue Nigerian army and Oñdo. State government for harassment.

READ  How a Bush Pig transformed to a Human Being

Am hereby subjecting myself to 14days isolation because I don’t know what they might done to my health.”

Coronavirus lockdown: NTA staff allegedly brutalized by soldiers in Ondo

He also disclosed that he has been admitted in a hospital after the alleged assault incident. Jide also wrote; 

Coronavirus lockdown: NTA staff allegedly brutalized by soldiers in Ondo
Coronavirus lockdown: NTA staff allegedly brutalized by soldiers in Ondo
Coronavirus lockdown: NTA staff allegedly brutalized by soldiers in Ondo
Coronavirus lockdown: NTA staff allegedly brutalized by soldiers in Ondo

Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria


Jacinta Iroro


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 