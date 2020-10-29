COVID19: Self-Acclaimed ‘Baby Girl For Life’, Toke Makinwa Contracts Virus

Toke Makinwa, a prominent media personality, has confirmed that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The Rhythm FM OAP revealed that the last two weeks have been very rough for her.
“The last two weeks of my life have been pretty hard to manage. I tested positive for COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great. It was a lot to film this Vlog because I’m still not 100%, but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me.
The self-acclaimed “baby girl for life” noted that there is the second phase of the deadly virus in town and encouraged the public to take precautions.
“Covid ‘s real, there’s a second wave of the virus in town, and it’s very fast spreading.”
Although mentioning that she doesn’t know how she got the virus, Toke stressed that contact tracing was the hardest stage for her, having to call people to whom she was exposed.
“I can’t tell for sure where I captured it, but touch tracing was the hardest thing for me,” she said.