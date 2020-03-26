COVID19: Senator Cries Out For Returnee Law Makers To Be Traced And Quarantined.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who is the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Trade and Investment has said the lawmakers who returned from overseas should be traced and quarantined immediately to help prevent the spread of the covid19 virus.

Fadahunsi spoke to journalists in Abuja saying

“Coronavirus is here already, unfortunately it is rising slowly and we are afraid because many of those who have travelled abroad have returned “

“They have mingled with the members of the public before we closed our borders “

Fadahunsi further said:

“It was not enough for the authorities to assume that the affected lawmakers would use the suspension of plenary by the National Assembly for two weeks break to isolate themselves”

The senator also advised health workers at the Airports to use the information provided by the ‘returnees ‘ to trace them.