COVID19: SERAP Backs Buhari As He Eases Lockdown — Calls For Probe Into Alleged Corruption In Palliatives Distribution

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, announced plans to ease movement restrictions imposed late last month on three key states, in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a televised speech, Buhari said he had “approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states effective from Monday, May 4, 2020”.

According to him, “the federal and state governments have jointly and collaboratively worked hard on how to balance the need to protect health while also preserving livelihoods, leveraging global best practices while keeping in mind our peculiar circumstances”.

The Ruler, however, announced a two-week lockdown in Kano state.

Reacting to this development, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), while welcoming the decision of Buhari to ease the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States, queried him over his failure to address corruption in the distribution of palliatives.

In a series of tweets via its Twitter handle, SERAP called on Buhari to order security and law enforcement agents to stop harassing Nigerians’ constitutional rights.

“We welcome the decision by President Buhari on Kano, FCT, Lagos and Ogun States.

“But the President failed to order probe into alleged grave human rights violations linked to COVID-19 and failed to address alleged corruption in the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians.

“We urge President Buhari to urgently order investigation into human rights violations linked to COVID-19, and alleged corruption in the distribution of palliatives/reliefs to the poor and as well. Instruct security and law enforcement agents to respect Nigerians’ constitutional rights.”

1. Order investigation into human rights violations linked to COVID-19, and alleged corruption in the distribution of palliatives/reliefs to the poor.

2. Instruct security and law enforcement agents to respect Nigerians' constitutional rights