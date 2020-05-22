COVID19: Shehu Sani Criticizes FG For Attacking States That Lifted Ban On Religious Gatherings

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has criticized the Muhammad Buhari-led regime for attacking States that lifted ban on religious gathering.
Recall that, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, had asked states relaxing restrictions because of Sallah celebrations to exercise caution in doing so.
Mr. Mustapha, who stated this during the PTF’s brief on Thursday, urged all Nigerians to take personal responsibility during Sallah so as not to cancel the gains of the past weeks.
The SGF noted that states must ensure that there are no gatherings of over 20 persons.
He further asked state governments to ensure compliance to restriction guidelines and take community ownership to the grassroots.
Reacting to this, Senator Sani took to his Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, on Friday and wrote: “The FG that lifted their lockdown, opened their offices and malls in Abuja is attacking the states that opened their worship centers.”
According to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, 5,125,612 cases have been detected globally, with 333,382 deaths and 1,964,097 people now recovered.
Nigeria has recorded 7,016 cases and 211 deaths.