COVID19: Shina Peller Says Regime Needs A Better Strategy To Disburse N20,000 Palliative

Shina Peller, Senator representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, has asked for a better strategy in the disbursement of N20,000 palliatives to poor households by the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @ShinaPeller, on Wednesday, the lawmaker said he was still getting “loads of calls and pressures” despite government’s claim that 2.6 million households had benefitted.

The owner of the popular nightclub in Lagos, Quilox, said his colleagues in the House of Representatives have also been experiencing pressure from their constituents for palliatives.

See tweets:

The FGN needs a better strategy, because if after this huge amount has been disbursed to households, I’m still getting loads of calls and pressure from many of my people asking for my help with palliatives, then the Government strategy isn’t right. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) April 8, 2020

Well, it’s hard to understand how N20k was distributed to 2.6m households. So, I reason that a more beneficial and “economical” approach would have been used to distribute the money, especially via Local Government Areas. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) April 8, 2020

As an example, I represent 4 Local Govts in my Federal Constituency namely ISEYIN, ITESIWAJU, KAJOLA, IWAJOWA LG areas of Oyo State. If I supervise the distribution of N10 million to 500 people at N20k per head in a LG, it will be more beneficial and the impact will be felt more. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) April 8, 2020

I have a total of 42 wards in my Fed. Constituency and I would need to give a report of the beneficiaries per ward. Also, the FG through the ministry can do a direct transfer to beneficiaries and give us a report with transfer receipts which must be pasted in all wards in Nig. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) April 8, 2020

I wonder how the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development came up with her list, and how that money was disbursed across the geographical spread.



There are certainly lessons to be learnt from this COVID19 pandemic. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) April 8, 2020