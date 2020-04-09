COVID19: Shina Peller Says Regime Needs A Better Strategy To Disburse N20,000 Palliative

Shina Peller, Senator representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, has asked for a better strategy in the disbursement of N20,000 palliatives to poor households by the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @ShinaPeller, on Wednesday, the lawmaker said he was still getting “loads of calls and pressures” despite government’s claim that 2.6 million households had benefitted.
The owner of the popular nightclub in Lagos, Quilox, said his colleagues in the House of Representatives have also been experiencing pressure from their constituents for palliatives.
See tweets: