COVID19: Should We Be Concerned After The Mass Gathering At The Burial Of Late Abba Kyari Today?

A mass gathering was sited today in Abuja during the burial of the Chief of Staff to the President and Nigerian have reacted grateful not only to the mass gathering but the disobedience of the NCDC directives to maintain social distancing.

A popular twitter user Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) has expressed his observations and opinion on the death of the Chief of Staff to the President.

The question on the minds of Nigerians are why disregard these directives that will keep us safe.

Odanz explained that the chief of staff who initially travelled to Germany when the cases of Covid19 was in the increase, returned to Nigeria and refused to self isolate, which was against the NCDC directives.

“Abba Kyari went to Germany when covid-19 cases was rising in that country. He came back and refused to self-isolate against NCDC’s directive.

“Even in his death, his corpse was released to his family who again violated social distancing rules to bury him.Our elites are cancerous

We should be really concerned about those who conducted that burial today in Abuja. Emotions (family ties) pushed them to, but what about the risks?



Will they now go into self-isolation for the next 14 days? Will they allow the NCDC manage the looming disaster they've caused? — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) April 18, 2020

It was gathered that Most citizens who returned from other countries refused to fill the NCDC Covid19 assessment form or filled in wrong information and this act has brought about the endangerment of Nigerian citizens, especially by the elites of the society.

@Odanz also stated that after these returnees are back from other countries, they throw parties and rallies thereby putting other citizens at risk and refuse to self isolate

And when they finally get past the airport, they do the opposite of self-isolation.



From hosting parties to receiving families and friends to rallies. Everything but self-isolate.



They think Covid-19 is the Nigerian laws they can break/violate at will and go scot-free — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) April 18, 2020

The only drawback to this crisis is that ordinary Nigerians are even more vulnerable and in danger of dying from it.



If this pandemic will be limited to the small cycle that stubbornly imported it into this country, I am not sure anyone will care. Bunch of idiots — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) April 18, 2020