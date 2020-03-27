COVID19: Smile Nigeria Closes Abuja Regional Office, Asks Sales Agents To Self-Quarantine For 14 Days

Smile Nigeria, an internet service provider and a leading 4G LTE mobile broadband provider in Nigeria and other African countries has closed its Abuja regional office and asked staffs to Self-Isolate themselves for 14-days.

In a notice seen by BreakingTimes, the agency said it was necessary because “we are concerned that one of our sales agents based in Abuja may have been in contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.”

See the notice: