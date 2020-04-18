Covid19: Social Distancing Protocol Violated As Late Chief Of Staff Is Laid To Rest

Twitter Users have reacted to the manner in which the deceased Chief of Staff Abba Kyari is being buried . Nigerians have observed that the rule of social distancing has been completely violated by certain individuals.

@topeadetiba tweeted and shared video of the COS body leaving the defence guest house.

“I’m watching the departure of the remains of late Mallam Abba Kyari from the Defence Guest House this morning. Unfortunately, social distancing is not being observed. Internationally, many who attended burials of #COVID victims turned ill themselves. Be responsible, stay safe.

@Gbenga also tweted;

“With this type of gathering in Abuja that is one of the epicenter of the pandemic is absolutely irresponsible.”

