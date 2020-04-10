COVID19: Sokoto’s Gov Tambuwal Orders The Arrest of Driver And Eight Passengers

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has ordered the arrest of a commercial bus driver and the 8 passengers he was conveying.

They are to be prosecuted for violating the directive from the governor to have the state border closed to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

Governor Tambuwal came across the commercial vehicle conveying passengers out of Sokoto while on his way back from Tureta Local Government, the Governor’s special adviser on media and public affairs, Muhammad Bello confirmed.

The governor has asked that all eight passengers of the bus should be interrogated and will be charged to court for violation of the COVID-19 lockdown order and whatever offense which will be uncovered during the course of interrogation.