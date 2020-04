According to Africa Facts Zone, South Africa is the first African country to hit 50,000 Coronavirus tests. It also has the most mobile Coronavirus testing machines in Africa.

South Africa, the hardest hit country in Africa, has enacted some of the strictest lockdown regulations in the world.

Security forces are reported to be firing rubber bullets at people who don’t follow the stay-at-home order.