COVID19: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa And Members of His Cabinet Donate 33% of Their Salaries

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, world leaders have sought for measures to make available relief packages to the vulnerable to alleviate their difficulties during the lockdown periods.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is the latest leader to donate a percentage of his salary to help combat the pandemic.

Whilst extending the lockdown period by 14 days, he announced a temporary 33 percent pay cut for himself and members of his Cabinet for the next three months.



The announcement was made In a live broadcast to the people of South Africa on Thursday April 9th.



Ramaphosa stressed on the need to extend the lockdown for a little longer as he didn’t want the COVID-19 pandemic to engulf, and ultimately ravage the country.

Citing the progress made in combating the pandemic since after the lockdown, he said that prior to the lockdown, the daily average new reported cases was around 42 percent. But reduced to 4 percent since the lockdown was enforced.

He also acknowledged that a more realistic representation would surface only after their testing capacity is increased.

He pointed to the fact that they were only at the beginning of the struggle which will be very demanding on the country’s resources and beckoned on other public office holders and executives in big companies to follow the lead of himself and members of his cabinet to help increase the reach of the national effort.