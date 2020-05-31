COVID19: Spain Extends Lockdown To June 21

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez announced on Sunday that he will petition parliament to grant a final 2 weeks lockdown extension until 21st of June.
After the final 2 week lockdown, government will not restrict movement of people and services.
The Prime Minister announcing via a Video Conference meeting that it would be Spain’s last lockdown as Spain has controlled the spread of new infections.
Spain recorded 4 deaths in Saturday and new infections climbed to 239,228 cases as 271 new cases were reported.
Showing a huge decline in number of recorded deaths, a sign that Spain has reduced the spread.
Spain imposed a lockdown sice the 14th of March, residents were only allowed to leave their homes to buy food and essentials. The stay at home Lockdowns have been eased the past few weeks.