COVID19: Spain Reopens Border, Ends State Of Emergency

The Spanish Government reopened it’s borders to Europe and ends the state of emergency put in place due to the Coronavirus, as passengers begin to arrive at Madrid’s airport.
Spain opened borders to all European Countries except Portugal and To all Schengen members outside the EU.
Tourism accounts for about 12% of Spain’s economic and reopening the border is seen as a catalyst to kick-start the Economy.
Tourists from the UK will be allowed into Spain without having to Quarantine, although they still fall under the 14 days Isolation period.
Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya said :” we will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the EU or Schengen from 21 June Freely and without the need for the quarantine”.
Over a thousand German tourists arrived Mallorca in a pilot scheme to kick-start Spanish Tourism.
Spain implemented a state of emergency on March 14 and reopened the country for regional travel last week.
Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez praised residents in his last address under state of emergency, he also warned that there might be a rebound of cases and tells residents to remain vigilant.
Spain recorded over 28,000 deaths and over 245,000 cases of Coronavirus so far.