COVID19: State Of Emergency Lifted In Tokyo

The Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe has lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo after infections rate fell across the island.
Mr. Abe warned that Japan will reimpose an emergency if infections rise.
He also announced new stimulus packages valued at $1.86 trillion.
The Prime Minister praised Japan’s model that controlled the spread without strict Lockdown measures.
Japan has recorded 16,600 cases and 839 deaths so far, however the economy is entering a recession with a 22% contraction rate for April-June.
The packages will comprise of financial aid to most companies and totals about 40% of Japan’s GDP.