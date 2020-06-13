COVID19: Statewide Aerial Fumigation To Commence In Zamfara State

Commissioner for the Environment of Zamfara, Nuraddeen Isah revealed on Saturday that a statewide fumigation will be carried out as part of efforts to curb the spread of the lethal Covid19 virus.

According to Isah, the Zamfara administration has concluded arrangements to begin aerial fumigation on Monday, with Bakura local government area being the testing ground.

Isah however maintained that the main fumigation of the State is scheduled to kickoff on June 17.

Isah revealed that the Zamfara Government has other motives for the planned fumigation, with intents to kill two birds with one stone. Accordingly, the planned fumigation will rid farms of pests in preparation for the planting season.

“Apart from combating coronavirus pandemic, the exercise will be conducted on pests and insects for agricultural farms across the state”, he said.

“You know, the rainy season has begun, pesticides will be spread on farms to protect them from pests”, the Environment Commissioner continued.

“This is in line with the state government’s measures to enhance farming activities in the state”, he said.

The commissioner allayed fears that the fumigation might affect human health, calling on Zamfara residents to conduct their daily activities without any fear.

