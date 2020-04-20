COVID19 Survivor Takes Swipe at Kemi Olunloyo, Insists Atiku’s Son Is Doing Ok

Salihu Umar who is survivor of the COVID-19 pandemic has dismissed popular media personality, Kemi Olunloyo’s claim that Atiku Abubakar’ son, Mohammed is struggling from the viral disease, as false.

Kemi, who is also a medical practioner had earlier reported that Mohammed Atiku’s situation is poor and as he wasn’t getting any better. She said that he tested positive for the second time.

See her tweet below:

“@atiku’s son Mohammed is really struggling from #COVID19. Hope he makes it alive. His situation is poor and invasive therapy is not lowering his viral load. Still coming positive for the second time. The doctors should use white blood cells/aggressive Antivirals.”

Salihu Umar who said he had an interaction with Mohammed on FaceTime as at 30 mins ago, took a swipe at Kemi stating that her report was “false, misleading and unfortunate.”

See his tweet below.

“I don’t think this captures the true situation of @Mo_Atiku as recent as the last 30minutes we spent on FaceTime.

“Your tweet is false, misleading & unfortunate.”

In affirmation, Mohammed Abubakar reacted to Salihu Umar’s tweet with a “Thumbs up”.