COVID19: Tanzania Tests Coronavirus Test Kits On Goats And Fruits

The President of Tanzania, John Magufulli has announced test kits for Covid-19 used in his country were faulty after he claimed they returned positive results on paw paw and Goat samples.
President Magufulli urged his citizens to go ahead with their religious activities and played down the seriousness of the disease.
He accused the National Laboratory of working with ‘ imperialists’ because ” we only see them releasing positive results”.
President Magufulli also announced that he has formally written to Madagascar to obtain herbal medicine for the treatment of Covid-19.
The Madagascar herbal treatment has not yet been scientifically proven.
Madagascar’s President, Andry Rajoelina claimed his herbal remedy has cured Madagascans of Corona Virus.
President Magufulli claimed he instructed his armed forces to randomly get paw paw and Goat samples.
The samples were given human names and were tested for Covid-19 and returned positive.
Tanzania has recorded 480 cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths.