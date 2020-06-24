COVID19: Tennis Star, Novak Djokovic Tests Positive

World number one Novak Djokovic said Tuesday he had tested positive for coronavirus, the Serb star becoming the fourth player to contract the virus after taking part in his exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.
Djokovic, who is “not showing any symptoms” according to a statement from his spokesperson, joins Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki in testing positive for COVID-19.
Djokovic said his wife Jelena also tested positive while the results of their children were negative.
The 33-year-old Serb in a statement said: “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”
The 17-time Grand Slam winner added that he would go into self-isolation for the next 14 days.
Novak Djokovic isn’t just a tennis legend, he’s also revered back in Serbia. The fact he tested positive for Covid-19 after an exhibition tour in the Balkans is a blow to his country’s national pride and its efforts to keep the disease under control.
The announcement follows Sunday’s abrupt end to the Adria Tour after players including Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria — a semifinalist in the 2019 U.S. Open — and Borna Coric of Croatia tested positive for coronavirus. While the tournament was permitted under looser virus restrictions, in the region, participants raised eyebrows by flouting social distancing and attending nightclubs.