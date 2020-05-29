COVID19: Test On Dead NDDC’s Executive Director Of Finance Returns Negative

The COVID-19 test conducted on Niger Delta Development Commission —NDDC’s Acting Executive Director of Finance and Accounting, Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang who died on the morning of Thursday May 28 has returned negative.
Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo revealed the latest development via his Twitter handle.
He tweeted:
This will come as a major relief to workers and visitors of the NDDC headquarters in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.
Recall that the NDDC had shut down its headquarters following the death of Chief Ibanga Etang.
Etang, upon taking ill, was rushed to the hospital where he passed on eventually.
The spokesperson of the NDDC, Mr Silas Anyanwu in a memo stated that he was directed to inform staff of the NDDC that the commission was shutting down.
Read statement below.
“I am directed to inform all staff that management has approved that the commission be shut down for two weeks from today 28 May 2020.
“Consequently, all activities in the commission including ongoing matters are hereby shut down for the time being.
“Members of staff are to ensure that all electrical appliances in their offices are switched off before leaving the premises.
“The head security is by this memo directed to work out modalities to ensure the safety and security of the commission while director, the administration is requested to fumigate and decontaminate the entire offices and premises in the Headquarters during the period.
“Meanwhile staff are enjoined to go into self-isolation for two weeks as they await further directive from Management.”
Now the result is out and is negative, all fears has been allayed. It is expected that the office will be reopened and workers will return to work, still complying with the Federal Government’s directive on social distancing and wearing of face masks.