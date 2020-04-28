COVID19: Thai Citizens in Phillipines Receive $300 Palliative from Thai Embassy

The Thai government paid $300 and sent food supplies to all citizens in the Philippines through the Thai Embassy in Manila.
This was confirmed by Twitter user @Demoore90210 who uploaded a video of a Nigerian narrating how the Thai Embassy helped with palliative efforts for her citizens in the Philippines.
The Philippines has recorded 7,958 cases of Corona Virus and 530 Deaths so far with 985 recovered and is the second worst hit South East Asia country after Malaysia.
The Philippines Government has also set aside the sum of $23 Billion in funding for healthcare and economic effort to deal with the Pandemic.