Covid19: The First Online Court Sitting In Nigeria Held In Maiduguri,Borno State

It is no news that the event of the Covid19 pandemic has changed how the world is being viewed. These changes are also evident in Nigeria as the citizens have adapted to a new way of life caused by the pandemic

Bashir Ahmed the Personal Assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari too to his twitter account to share a video of the first ever online court sitting held in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Chief Judge of Borno State ,Justice Kashim Zannah in the video said that apart from the effect of Covid19, it is allowed that a case can be tried from any part of the world as far as all necessary parties involved are present.

The case which was monitored over by the justice Zannah was between the state and Ali Mohammed who at the end of the sitting was found not guilty of the offence and discharged and acquitted by the Justice Fadawu Umaru who presided over the sitting.

Chief Justice kashim Zannah further stated the possibility of making it a rule that victims or respective parties involved may not need to appear in court in order to judge a case as the possibility of doing it online can be seen as welcomed development. See Bashir Ahmed’s tweet below

“The COVID—19 pandemic has changed the world in many ways, the “new normals” are uncountable. This is the first online court sitting in Nigeria, held in Maiduguri, Borno State”

