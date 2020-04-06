COVID19: “The Last Thing I Will Do At This Time Is To Close The Doors Of My Church Building” — Anglican Archbishop Dares Police To Stop Him

Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has vowed not to shut any of the church branches within his Province due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in noncompliance with the directives of the state government to shut down Churches and places of worship.

The Archbishop of the Enugu Province and Bishop of Enugu Anglican Diocese faulted the order of the government on the grounds that it was wrong to classify places of worship with drinking parlours, night clubs, markets and companies.

Breaking Times gathered that he was opposed to shutting down the church because he did not want the devil to be given an opportunity to destroy the people and the country.

Archbishop Chukwuma said he will not obey an order that stops people from “running to their God” in a difficult time such as this.

He warned against attacking the church as it will only worsen the situation of things. He maintained that seeking for divine interventions should be one of the measures encouraged during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Having previously disrupted worship in some Anglican churches in Enugu, the Archbishop insisted that the police should not repeat their actions unless they want more trouble for themselves and their families.

He advised that as against shutting down churches, they should ensure that the hygiene and social distancing protocol is observed.

He said they will observe all the Easter activities which entails worshipping on Monday, Thursday and Easter Sunday.