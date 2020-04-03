COVID19: “They want to Kill Millions Of Africans With That Vaccine” — Fani-Kayode Raises Alarm Over French Doctors Viral Comment

A Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a swift hit on the two French doctors who suggested that the covid-19 vaccine be tested on Africans, pointed out that the continent should be considered because of its perceived toughness to disease outbreaks.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, @realFFK, Fani-Kayode said it is an insult for the doctors to suggest that, adding that they are testing the waters.

“The suggestion by two French doctors that the Covid 19 vaccine should first be tested on Africans is insulting. Are Africans now guinea pigs? Their intention is to use that vaccine to kill millions of people and Africa is their first port of call. They are testing the waters!”

The doctors, Jean Paul Mira and Camille Locht, have sparked outrage from individuals all over the globe.

In the video clip, the medical experts cited the use of prostitutes in Africa to carry out test vaccine for the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) as instance.

Mira, head of resuscitation department at Cochin Hospital, also pointed out that the continent should be considered because of its perceived toughness to disease outbreaks.

“If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed, and they don’t protect themselves, what do you think?,” he asked.

Corroborating with him, Locht, a research director at Inserm, said similar approach could be adopted as ongoing search for COVID-19 vaccine intensifies across the globe.

“So you are right […] we’re thinking in parallel to a study in Africa precisely to make this same type of approach w/ BCG [vaccine] placebo, I think there is a call for tenders that was released or that will be released & I think we will indeed seriously think about that too,” he said.

Apparently cheesed off by their discussion, Rim-Sarah Alouane, a Ph.D student and French researcher, took to Twitter to describe the video as “horrific.”

This is horrific. Two French doctors on live television are discussing how a potential new treatment against #covid19 should be first tested in Africa, "where are no masks, no treatment, no reanimation", "the same way experimental treatment for AIDS was done on prostitutes". https://t.co/ojYb8GnKkI — Rim-Sarah Alouane (@RimSarah) April 2, 2020