COVID19: Third Private Hospital Shutdown For Admitting Oyo State Coronavirus Victim

The third private hospital where Oyo State’s first COVID-19 death was seen before he was referred to University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan has now been shut down.
The patient was pronounced dead before his test result came out positive.
Investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, revealed that the private hospital (name undisclosed) has been shutdown and all patients have been evacuated.
“The 3rd private hospital where Oyo State’s 1st COVID death was seen before his referral to the UCH has now been shut down.
“All patients evacuated, including one whose relocation came with considerable discomfort due to his delicate condition.” He reported.
He revealed that upon admission of the deceased, one of the patients in the hospital overhead the presumed daughter of the deceased pleading with the doctor not to let her father’s illness get to the level of isolation.
Fisayo’s report read in parts:
“Meanwhile, a patient who overhead some of the deceased’s family’s conversation with the doctor at the private hospital has told me how a young lady presumed to be the deceased’s daughter kept on saying: “Doctor, we don’t want this to get to the level of isolation. Isn’t there a treatment you can give him?”
From the look of things, it is apparent that the family of the deceased may not have reacted fast enough after noticing he showed symptoms associated with viral disease. This must have reduced his chances of survival and left them exposed and the viral disease as well.
The private hospital on their own part which is not an NCDC approved isolation and treatment center exposed their staff, patients and visitors to COVID-19.
Governor Seyi Makinde after announcing the first COVID-19 death of Oyo State, said that contact tracing had already commenced.
Members of the public have been advised to call their various state hotlines once they notice symptoms of COVID-19. Being sent to the isolation center is not a death sentence. Many have gone there, recovered and discharged.
Oyo state has recorded a total number of 17 COVID-19 cases. Two persons have been transferred, nine have been discharged, and one death has been recorded.