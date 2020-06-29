COVID19: This Is Not Close To Being Over – WHO

The WHO Boss, Tedros Ghebreyesus in a live conference on Monday said the virus is yet to be over and that contact tracing is still very important, he urged countries failing to do so have no excuse.
” Although many countries have made some progress, globally the Pandemic is actually speeding” he said.
” We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. but the hard reality is that this is not even close to being over “.
” No excuse for contact tracing. If any country is saying contact tracing is difficult, it’s is a lame excuse”.
He cited examples like South Korea that reduced the spread of the virus through extensive contact tracing.
He also cited examples of contact tracing under hostile conditions in Congo, where the Organization was able to trace 25,000 people in a remote area with an Ebola infection.
He added that a WHO team will be sent to China to investigate the origins of the Virus which has been a demand of the US President who has blamed China for the spread of the virus.