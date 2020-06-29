0 comments

#COVID19: This Is Not Close To Being Over – WHO

by on June 29, 2020
 

The WHO Boss, Tedros Ghebreyesus in a live conference on Monday said the virus is yet to be over and that contact tracing is still very important, he urged countries failing to do so have no excuse.

” Although many countries have made some progress, globally the Pandemic is actually speeding” he said.

” We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. but the hard reality is that this is not even close to being over “.

” No excuse for contact tracing. If any country is saying contact tracing is difficult, it’s is a lame excuse”.

He cited examples like South Korea that reduced the spread of the virus through extensive contact tracing.

READ  Cash Donations To KDSG #Covid19 Fund Reach N1.26bn

He also cited examples of contact tracing under hostile conditions in Congo, where the Organization was able to trace 25,000 people in a remote area with an Ebola infection.

He added that a WHO team will be sent to China to investigate the origins of the Virus which has been a demand of the US President who has blamed China for the spread of the virus.

Covid-19 Update


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 