COVID19: ” This Is Not The Time For Any Country To Take It’s Foot Off The Pedal ” – WHO Boss

The Head of The World Health Organisation ( WHO), Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus warned countries on Monday to continue the fight against coronavirus, admitting that the pandemic is still growing globally, especially in Latin America.
On Sunday, over 136,000 newer cases were reported which the WHO Boss said is the most one day gain recorded so far.
” More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take it foot off the pedal” Tedros warned.
The WHO also urged that efforts needs to be focused to prevent a second peak and also called for Government and global intervention to the concern growing in Central America.
The Body hoped for ” consistent and transparent” data with Brazil over the case of Brazil’s Ministry of Health removing Cumulative data from their website.
The WHO said they will continue their cooperation with the American Center For Disease Control untill ” We are otherwise instructed or informed”.