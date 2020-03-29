COVID19: This is not the time to travel – NCDC tells Nigerians

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has advised Nigerians to avoid all non essential movements and travels and stay home.

the NCDC reminded Nigerians that there is a higher risk of the corona virus spreading through movements and should there stay home to stop the spread.

“Remember there is a higher risk of spreading #COVID19 through movement and travel. We advise that you stay at home and avoid all non-essential movement and travel”

“This is NOT the time to travel”

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020