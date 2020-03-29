COVID19: This is not the time to travel – NCDC tells Nigerians

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has advised Nigerians to avoid all non essential movements and travels and stay home.
“Remember there is a higher risk of spreading #COVID19 through movement and travel. We advise that you stay at home and avoid all non-essential movement and travel”
