COVID19: THISDAY Dome In Abuja Being Converted Into 190-bed Isolation, Treatment Centre

THISDAY Dome located in Central Business District of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja is being converted into a 190-bed COVID19 Isolation and Treatment Centre.
The dome, which is owned by Leaders and Company (Publishers of Thisday Newspaper), usually hosts high class social events in Abuja.
According to Abuja Facts, this is an initiative of the private sector in partnership with the FCTA.
As at April 18, 2020, they were 81 confirmed cases of the virus in the FCT, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).