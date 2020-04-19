COVID19: THISDAY Dome In Abuja Being Converted Into 190-bed Isolation, Treatment Centre

THISDAY Dome located in Central Business District of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja is being converted into a 190-bed COVID19 Isolation and Treatment Centre.

The dome, which is owned by Leaders and Company (Publishers of Thisday Newspaper), usually hosts high class social events in Abuja.

According to Abuja Facts, this is an initiative of the private sector in partnership with the FCTA.

ThisDay Dome, Central Business District of ABUJA is being converted into a 190-bed #COVID19 Isolation and Treatment Centre.



This is an initiative of the private sector (@iamsaharagroup, @CCECC8 and more) in partnership with the @OfficialFCTA pic.twitter.com/nMdTHfycgG — Abuja Facts (@Abuja__Facts) April 19, 2020

As at April 18, 2020, they were 81 confirmed cases of the virus in the FCT, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).