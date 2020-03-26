COVID19: Those Helping Nigeria In Fighting The Virus

It hasn’t been an easy fight for Nigeria during this COVID-19 pandemic. However, some Good Samaritans have come out to say Nigeria is not alone in the fight, they have contributed their time, money, and resources in order to fight the coronavirus and reduce the spread as much as possible.
This is a list of some persons and foundations who have taken the front row in the battlefield for Nigeria, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They are:
Jack Ma and Alibaba Group
H.E Alh. Atiku Abubakar
GCON Dangote Foundation
Guaranty Trust Bank
Access Bank Plc.
GIG Motors
Aero contractors
United Bank for Africa
RCCG
The Catholic Church in Nigeria
CKUV ENTERPRISE
Union Bank
Innoson Group
Dominion City
Naija Flying Doctors
Dunamis Int’l Gospel
Vita Foam
Jumia
Priam Group Ventures Platform
Alex Otti Foundation
Emeka Offor Foundation
MTN
And the last but not the least even more importantly, All Health Care Workers who put their life on the line everyday, including the Janitors at Our Clinics and Hospitals across the country.