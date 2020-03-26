COVID19: Those Helping Nigeria In Fighting The Virus

It hasn’t been an easy fight for Nigeria during this COVID-19 pandemic. However, some Good Samaritans have come out to say Nigeria is not alone in the fight, they have contributed their time, money, and resources in order to fight the coronavirus and reduce the spread as much as possible.

This is a list of some persons and foundations who have taken the front row in the battlefield for Nigeria, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They are:

Jack Ma and Alibaba Group

H.E Alh. Atiku Abubakar

GCON Dangote Foundation



Guaranty Trust Bank

Access Bank Plc.

GIG Motors

Aero contractors

United Bank for Africa

RCCG

The Catholic Church in Nigeria

CKUV ENTERPRISE

Union Bank

Innoson Group



Dominion City

Naija Flying Doctors

Dunamis Int’l Gospel

Vita Foam

Jumia

Priam Group Ventures Platform

Alex Otti Foundation

Emeka Offor Foundation

MTN

And the last but not the least even more importantly, All Health Care Workers who put their life on the line everyday, including the Janitors at Our Clinics and Hospitals across the country.