COVID19: Those Who Visited Raheem’s Home Must Self-Isolate — Kemi Olunloyo

Barely six days after the death of Mr Lateef Raheem, the Chief Security Officer to All Progressive Congress (APC) National Party leader, Bola Tinubu, reports have emerged that he was one of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Controversial Medical Journalist, Dr Kemi Olunloyo via her Twitter handle revealed that many public figures who had overseas travel history or came in contact with such persons who had such history had died from the virus.
She urged persons who visited the home of Raheem at Maplewood Estates and those who attended his burial on Friday, April 24 to quickly get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.
She tweeted:
“I will occasionally tweet about dead cases on #COVID19 to educate & trace contacts. Many are public figures who had history of overseas travel or contact with someone who did. Late Mr Lateef Raheem was Ashiwaju Tinubu’s CSO. He died last week.
“If you visited the home of Raheem at Maplewood Estates, you need to quickly get tested and isolated from people for 14 days. Also those who attended the burial must do the same including the ~50 police officers that were there. Another Aide also tested positive.”
