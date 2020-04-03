COVID19: Togo Declares A Three-Month State Of Emergency

President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo declared ‘a three-month state of emergency just after announcing that the country had recorded 36 cases of the corona virus and two death cases.

Gnassingbe declared a nation wide curfew of 7pm -6am starting from Thursday 2nd of April. The president disclosed that a special anti-pandemic team has been set up from defense and security forces to ensure that the measures to fight the pandemic are observed by citizens.

“I am addressing you in a very particular context where the world is faced with an unprecedented coronavirus-caused health crisis. “In view of the seriousness of the situation and in keeping with the constitutional provisions, I declare a three-month health emergency in Togo.” Gnassingbe said

The Togolese President stated that the operational facilities of the health sectors have been reinforced and mobile laboratories will be deployed to provide free covid19 tests for everyone across the country.

Gnassingbe also declared that charges on water and electricity will be free during this emergency and special measure will be taken to support farming to ensure food sufficiency.