COVID19 Toll Hits 2802 Cases As NCDC Confirms 245 New Cases

The Nigeria Disease For Disease Control has just announced 245 new cases in the country which has increased the toll to 2802 cases.

These new cases include;76-Lagos 37-Katsina 32-Jigawa 23-Kano 19-FCT 18-Borno 10-Edo 9-Bauchi 6-Adamawa 5-Oyo 5-Ogun 1-Ekiti 1-Osun 1-Benue 1-Niger 1-Zamfara

This brings the total number to 2802 confirmed cases, discharge 417 patients and 93 Deaths.

With the guidelines issued by the Federal Government for citizens, it is the hope of Nigerian s and other health agencies that these guidelines will be obeyed strictly to save lives.

