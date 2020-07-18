COVID19: Traditional Activities Terminated By Ekiti State Government

Traditional Rulers in Ekiti State have been urged by the government to terminate or reschedule every traditional activities, so as to help minimize COVID-19 effects.
This declaration was recently made by the State Coordinator of COVID-19 Task Force Response Team, Prof. Bolaji Aluko in Ado Ekiti.
According to him, “so far, the State has recorded an overwhelming 78 positive cases of Coronavirus, whilst 2 have been confirmed to have died from the virus, 29 cases remains active, and 47 have been discharged. Continuous gatherings will eventually result to discovery of more cases”, the Coordinator warned.
“It is expected that due to the Festive season, for individuals to travel from and outside the State to various location. Continuous movements and gatherings like this, will only result to more casualties”, he added.
The Coordinator stated that the virus can easily be transmitted at this kinds of festive gatherings, “people will be cheering, jubilating and it will make them forget to wear masks or create distance between themselves.
He said that the only way to avoid the intending casualty, is to cancel or better still postpone until everything normalizes and social distance lifted for good. “The social distance guidelines initiated by the Federal government has automatically banned the gatherings or commencing of the festivals”, he noted.
“To that very regard, we are beseeching with various traditional rulers, Obas, community heads, and Council chairmen to see reason why the all festivals both ongoing and intending was cancelled; it is a necessity of ensuring that the citizens of the State, remains safe”, he said.