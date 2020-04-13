COVID19: Tragic! Woman Loses Husband And Son Within Three Days

A Woman, Sandy Brown has lost her husband, Freddie Lee Brown Jr. and son Freddie Lee Brown III to COVID19, within a space of three days.

Mrs Brown who hails from Midwestern region of U.S, Michigan, couldn’t find words to express how pained she was at losing her entire family to the viral disease within such a short period.

Her husband of 35 years had previously undergone a kidney transplant which placed him at risk of losing his life to the virus, if infected.

Some time in March, the 59-year-old man fell sick and started struggling to breathe, which is one of the symptoms of COVID-19. He was rushed to the Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan.

A COVID-19 test was conducted on Mr Brown, and it came back positive. He was placed on a ventilator.

Mrs Brown was shocked when received a call few days later, that her husband’s lung had collapsed and he had passed on as a result of that.

The following day after the demise of her husband, Freddie Lee Brown III, who also had an underlying health condition, asthma took ill.

Mrs Brown took her son to the same Ascension Genesys Hospital. Freddie’s health improved before he suffered a setback. Just like his father, he began having trouble breathing.

Three days after her husband’s death, the widowed woman was called again to rush down to the hospital where she was told, that she had lost her son to COVID-19.

In what she described as “unimaginable”, she didn’t believe she would lose her son to the virus after he recovered initially.