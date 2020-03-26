0 comments

#COVID19: Travellers From France To Cameroon Bribe Immigration Officials To Avoid 14-Day Quarantine

by on March 26, 2020
 

Cameroon has discovered that numerous travellers arriving from France bribed immigration officials at Douala International Airport to avoid the 14-day mandatory quarantine, according to Africa Facts Zone.

Federal and provincial public health leaders have recommended that all travellers from outside a country self-isolate for 14 days.

These efforts will contribute to slow the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in across the globe.

