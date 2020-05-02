COVID19: Trial Drug Remdesivir Authorized For Emergency Use by FDA

The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has approved the trial drug Remdesivir for emergency treatment on Covid-19 patients.
Gilead, the pharmaceutical company that makes Remdesivir announced that it will be donating 1.5 Million vials of the drug which will be used to treat about 140,000 patients.
Gilead also announced that with the data they have recorded so far, the drug worked better when applied earlier during a Covid-19 infection.
Currently, no drug has been approved for Corona Virus medication.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in America announced a Remdesivir medication reduced hospitalisation rate by 31%.
The emergency authorization does not actually mean the drug passed through all the necessary stages needed for an authorization by the FDA.
Globally, there are 3.2 Million confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 232,000 deaths so far. The United States has the most confirmed cases at over 1 Million.