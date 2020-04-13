COVID19: Trump Denies Allegations of Not Following Advice From CDC Head, Dr Fauci To Shut US Down In February

The president of United States of America, Donald Trump has come out to deny false claims that he did not listen to advice of shutting down the U.S borders long before he eventually did in mid-March.

Fauci, who is the head of White House response team to Coronavirus, said that Trump knew about virus threat long before he locked down US in mid-March, after he warned the president.



According to reports, as early as November, intelligence officials informed the White House of a virus threat coming from China.

In reaction to the claims by the nation’s top immunologist, on Sunday night, U.S President Donald Trump, retweeted a tweet by former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine, with the hashtag #firefauci.

He added his own comment:

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up”

Trump tagged a story by the New York Times as fake. The story which was published on Satrurday blamed the president for his late response.

He tweeted:

“The @nytimes story is a Fake, just like the “paper” itself. I was criticized for moving too fast when I issued the China Ban, long before most others wanted to do so, @SecAzar told me nothing until later, and Peter Navarro memo was same as Ban (see his statements). Fake News!”

See another tweet from the U.S President slamming carriers of the allegation that he ignored the early warnings.

“If the Fake News Opposition Party is pushing, with all their might, the fact that President Trump “ignored early warnings about the threat,” then why did Media & Dems viciously criticize me when I instituted a Travel Ban on China? They said “early & not necessary.” Corrupt Media!”

As at Sunday, U.S has reported over 560,000 cases and over 22,000 deaths.