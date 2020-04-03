COVID19: Trump Has Again Tested Negative For Coronavirus

The United States’ president, Donald Trump has passed the second Coronavirus test.

This was revealed on during the White House press briefing on Thursday 2nd April, 2020.

Just before the daily White House briefing on coronavirus development, press secretary Stephanie Grisham distributed a memo which confirmed Trump’s test result.

The memo read:

“This morning, the President was tested again for Covid-19, utilizing a new rapid point-of-care test capability. He is healthy and without symptoms.”

President Trump, whilst holding up the memo, also confirmed his latest covid-19 test result.

He said he took the new test yesterday morning, out of curiosity to know how fast it worked. He was tested by the White House Physician, Sean Conley and the result came out in 14 or 15 minutes. The result revealed he was negative.

The U.S. president had previously passed the covid-19 test in mid-March. Then, Trump had been in contact with a number of persons infected with coronavirus and a good number of White House officials were self-isolating.

The Thursday White House press briefing came after it was reported that more than a million cases of coronavirus had been recorded worldwide.