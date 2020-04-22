COVID19: Trump To Sign Executive Order Prohibiting Immigration Into U.S Today

The President of the United States of America has announced that he will be signing his executive order that will prohibit immigrants from coming into the country.

This move is part of the measures being deployed to combat the spread of COVID-19 and human trafficking as the president noted.

He dropped a reminder that the southern border wall of 170 miles and 27,000 Mexican soldiers will help ensure that the southern border is secured even without signing the executive bill.

He tweeted:

I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today. In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight – including for human trafficking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

Much later, the president shared his optimism that the country is starting to open for business again.

States are safely coming back. Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever…WE LOVE YOU ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

US has recorded a total number of 809,615 COVID-19 cases. 683,175 are still active while 81,817 have recovered and 44,623 have died from the viral infection.