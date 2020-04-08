#COVID19: Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey To Donate $1 billion of His Square Shares To Fund Coronavirus Relief
Chief Executive Officer of Twitter and Square, Jack Dorsey, has announced he will donate 28 percent of his net worth to help disarm the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 43-year-old who has a net worth of about $3.9 billion made the announcement via Twitter.
He tweeted:
“I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI.”
I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz— jack (@jack) April 7, 2020
UK District Councillor Sacked From Labour Party For Saying Boris Johnson Deserves To Be Sick With COVID-19
#COVID19: Marlians Come Forward! Fans Defy ‘Sit At Home’ Order, Storm Court To Show Support To Naira Marley