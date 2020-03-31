0 comments

#COVID19: Twitter Reacts To Buhari’s #SitAtHome Order

by on March 31, 2020
 

As a step to effect social distancing and check the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the Regime had asked Nigerians to sit at home for 2 weeks, starting from 11pm, 30 March 2020.

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, who gave the order in a National broadcast on Sunday, specifically directed those in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ogun State, and Lagos State to obey the order.

Reacting, a twitter user, @arthurklvn30, said without adequate and contingency plan, that would be a deliberate act of starvation.

See reactions below:

Seun Adeuyi


