COVID19: Two Medical Doctors In Edo ‘Test’ Positive

Online Doctor, @DrOlufunmilayo says two medical doctors at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State have tested positive to the dreaded Coronavirus.

“Please kindly put doctors, nurses, and every other health worker in your prayer tonight. These men and women are risking their lives for us. Thank you,” she added

On Wednesday, there had been 174 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nine people in the country have recovered after contracting Covid-19.

Both major cities in the African nation, Lagos and Abuja along with Ogun State are currently on lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.