COVID19: Two Nurses Die Within A Space Of One Week In Calabar

In the last few weeks, there have been series of denials, accusations, and counter-accusations between state government officials and federal health authorities on whether COVID-19 cases exist in Cross River.

The State Government has been claiming that the deadly virus has no place in the state because of its proactive efforts.

Amidst the drama, two nurses have been reported to have died in Calabar within the space of a week.

According to well renowned journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, the first nurse died on Thursday, May 21. She worked with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

The second nurse died on Tuesday, May 26. She worked with the General Hospital Calabar (UCTH)

He revealed that both nurses died at the UCTH of suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

“In both cases, the samples tested negative.

“I know Cross River has no COVID-19 yet but I hope the authorities get to the root of these deaths.

“We need to know why, especially since the death of two nurses six days apart hasn’t happened in Calabar in ages”, he tweeted.

In as much as the test results of the samples of deceased returned negative, the latest development will not in anyway dissipate the current controversies surrounding the reported absence of COVID-19 in the state.

While medical experts and federal officials say the low number of test samples turned in from the states is making it difficult to ascertain if they are actually coronavirus-free, the authorities in Cross Rivers believe there is a plot to compulsorily report COVID-19 cases in the state.

The position of the state government has raised the curiosity among Nigerians on whether the claims are real or not considering what is at stake should there be any misrepresentation.