COVID19: UAE To Conduct Two Million Tests In The Next Two Months

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, announced on Monday that it will complete more than two million Covid-19 tests during the next two months to continue to curb the spread of the virus.
Al-Dahhak made the announcement at the UAE Government’s regular media briefing, while providing an update on Covid-19 and all developments taken to reduce its impact.
According to her, health institutions in the country had carried out 28,009 Covid-19 tests which had revealed 528 new cases, bringing the total number of registered cases to 52,068.
She announced that 424 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries 40,721 across the country. One death was recorded, bringing the total deaths to 324 cases.
Al-Dahhak indicated that 11,023 patients are still undergoing treatment in medical institutions at this time.
Al-Dahhak stressed that increase in testing across the UAE for the purpose of early detection and treatment was essential and also she noted that the increase in tests in turn, leads to an increase in detected cases.