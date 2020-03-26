COVID19: UBA Donates $14 Million For Relief Support Across Africa

United Bank for Africa pls (UBA) announced a donation of over 5 billion Naira ($14 million) through the UBA foundation, in order to aid Africa fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Money will help in providing significant and much needed support to all African countries including Nigeria, it will be spent on acquiring relief materials, critical care facilities and support to Governments. Below is a break down of how the money will be allocated across Africa and Nigeria:

N1 billion (USD2.8 million) to Lagos State Government in Nigeria

N500 million (USD1.4 million) to Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

N1 billion (USD2.8 million) to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria

N1.5 billion (USD4.2 million) to UBA’s presence countries in Africa

Free Telemedicine Call Centre facility

UBA foundation will also fund medical center in Lagos, Nigeria, with beds and intensive Care units’ facilities for isolation with immediate effect, all of these in partnership with Heirs Holdings’ healthcare subsidiary, Avon Medical Hospital.

In addition, UBA is providing a free telemedicine platform, that is physician-led, to provide direct access to medical advice to citizens, in compliance with social distancing requirements.

UBA Group Chairman Tony O. Elumelu, stated ‘This is a time when we must all play our part. This global pandemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together – and quickly. As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria and Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various Governments, in stemming the spread of the global pandemic.

We commend the efforts of governments and we are keen to partner and contribute our resources to the collective effort, that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective’.