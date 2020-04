The Ugandan government has extended its lockdown by 21 days in efforts to contain the COVID-19 global pandemic in the East African country with 54 confirmed cases.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, said Tuesday, in a series of tweets shared on his official Twitter handle, @KagutaMuseveni.

See tweets:

Gov't has decided to keep the stay home decision for another 21 days (April,15 to May 5, 2020) to allow us to study the situation longer. Thus, all the measures as previously announced will continue. We shall defeat this virus by protecting our people from its rapid spread. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 14, 2020

On the issue of food support. This food support is for, mainly, the urban groups that were depending on daily earnings from the different activities that were suspended in this fight against the virus. pic.twitter.com/JecLlYmVhj — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 14, 2020

Your Government needs to fund durable things like your roads, support agriculture, support UDB to your Ugandan investors that need to produce the products that we have been getting from abroad, etc. Let the Government spend money on production and not just consumption. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 14, 2020

The country closed its borders and banned international flights except for cargo and emergency flights on March 22, a day after the first case was identified.