COVID19: Uganda President On Hiking Commodity Price

President Of The Republic Of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni addressed the issues of Hiking prices due to the corona virus pandemic in uganda.

He said: @KagutaMuseveni

” Nothing has caused Prices of foodStuffs to be hiked, The bananas we had yesterday are the same today, the maize is the same. So the crooks who are taking advantage of coronavirus to hike prices of foodstuffs anywhere in this country will be arrested and their licenses revoked”

