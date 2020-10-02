COVID19: Uganda Resumes Commercial Flights

Ugandan Government has approved recently the reopening of commercial passenger flights after seven months close down directed by authorities in the country due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The disclosure was made known by the Communications Officer of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Vianney Luggya.

He explained that the phased flight operations at Entebbe international Airport has resumed prior to easing of the COVID-19 lockdown by the government.

Accordingly, the first passenger flight to arrive at the Entebbe Airport was Turkish airlines, landing at 3.55 a.m. and took leave by 4.50 a.m.

Luggya noted that resuming today, that they expect about 12 flights today.

“The first phase of our operation, which would be October to December, we are going to have average of one flight per airline on a single day, so as to reduce congested flight schedules”, he explained.

International commercial flights resuming was complemented by the announcement by President Yoweri Museveni, who directed reopening of international airports and land borders.

“We will minimize operation in these remaining months, but the next six months, operation would be increased”, Luggya added.